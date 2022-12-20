UK's ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, postpones AGM due to postal strikes

December 20, 2022 — 02:21 am EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc AFN.L said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms.

The UK-based company said it was extending the closing date to Jan. 5 from Dec. 21 as a number of shareholders were concerned about their participation in the open offer due to the postal disruption, while the AGM has been pushed back to Jan. 13 from Dec. 29.

