UK's Admiral posts profit jump as motor claims drop, brings back special dividend

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral ADML.L on Wednesday posted higher first-half profit as motor claims dropped with Britons staying off roads during strict coronavirus lockdowns in March and April, and reinstated its special dividend.

Statutory pretax profit surged 31% to 286.1 million pounds ($373.10 million) for the six months ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2698; Mobile: +91 90 4702 2289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.