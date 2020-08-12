UK's Admiral posts profit jump as motor claims drop, brings back special dividend

Insurer Admiral on Wednesday posted higher first-half profit as motor claims dropped with Britons staying off roads during strict coronavirus lockdowns in March and April, and reinstated its special dividend.

Statutory pretax profit surged 31% to 286.1 million pounds ($373.10 million) for the six months ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

