UK's Abrdn to announce job cuts in cost-cutting effort - Sky News

Jan 23 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Abrdn ABDN.L will announce plans to cut hundreds of jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive when it posts a trading update on Wednesday, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The job cuts could affect about 10% of Abrdn's workforce of nearly 5,000 people, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.