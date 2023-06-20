News & Insights

UK's abrdn sells 10.2% stake in India's HDFC Asset Management Co

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn plc ABDN.L said on Tuesday its unit aIML has sold about 21.8 million shares or a 10.2% stake in India's HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd HDFA.NS for about 35.47 billion rupees ($431.9 million).

aIML has no more stake in HDFC AMC, abrdn said.

($1 = 82.1300 Indian rupees)

