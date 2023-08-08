UK's abrdn half-yearly assets under management shrink

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager abrdn ABDN.L on Tuesday reported a drop in its half-yearly assets under management as global markets turmoil and Britain's economic chills weighed on investor sentiment.

The London-listed company reported assets under management of 496 billion pounds ($632.65 billion) for the half year ended June 30, compared with 500 billion pounds at December-end.

Abrdn raised its share buyback plan to 300 million pounds from 150 million pounds announced in June.

($1 = 0.7840 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.