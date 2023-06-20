UK's abrdn exits India's HDFC Asset Management Co in $432 mln stake sale

Adds details on the sale in paragraph 2, analyst comment in paragraph 4, background and stock move

June 20 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn plc ABDN.L said on Tuesday it sold its entire 10.2% stake in India's HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd HDFA.NS for about 35.47 billion rupees (about $432 million).

Abrdn, a part of HDFC AMC's promoter group, had proposed to sell the stake in a range of 1,800 rupees to 1,892.45 rupees, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

HDFC AMC's stock jumped as much as 9% to 2,063 rupees. It has lost nearly half its value since hitting an all-time high in November 2019.

With the selling overhang from a large promoter receding, HDFC AMC will find some price support in the near term, said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of equity research firm Fintrekk Capital.

The sale also comes ahead of the $40 billion merger between the asset management company's parent Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, scheduled to close next month. ($1 = 82.1300 Indian rupees)

