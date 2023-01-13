UK's 888 Holdings finance chief steps down

January 13, 2023 — 02:33 am EST

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Yariv Dafna will step down from the role, while the group reported a 3% fall in quarterly revenue.

The company said Dafna will step down after the group publishes its full year results in late March.

Dafna, 49, had been the CFO for over two years and was part of the company when the gambling firm bought the international assets of the U.S. casino group William Hill for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.68 billion) in September 2021.

The company also saw its online revenues fall 5% to 326 million pounds for the quarter ended Dec. 31, weighed by the UK's tightened online player safety measures and the closure of its Dutch operations.

888, which has started a search to identify a successor to Dafna, reported total revenue of 458 million pounds in the fourth quarter, compared with 470 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8198 pounds)

