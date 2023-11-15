UK's 7 billion-pound sale of 2043 gilt attracts near-record orders

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain sold 7 billion pounds ($8.72 billion) of a new 4.75% conventional gilt due in 2043 at a sale via syndication on Wednesday that attracted an order book of more than 93 billion pounds, one of the largest on record for a UK government bond.

A bookrunner on the deal said the bond was priced to yield 5.75 basis points more than the similar 4.5% 2042 gilt GBTH42=, a price at the top end of initial guidance, as is standard for British government bond syndications.

The 93-billion-pound order book has been surpassed only by a sale in 2021 of the country's first "green" gilt which drew just over 100 billion pounds in orders.

($1 = 0.8026 pounds)

