News & Insights

UK's 7 billion-pound sale of 2043 gilt attracts near-record orders

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 05:50 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain sold 7 billion pounds ($8.72 billion) of a new 4.75% conventional gilt due in 2043 at a sale via syndication on Wednesday that attracted an order book of more than 93 billion pounds, one of the largest on record for a UK government bond.

A bookrunner on the deal said the bond was priced to yield 5.75 basis points more than the similar 4.5% 2042 gilt GBTH42=, a price at the top end of initial guidance, as is standard for British government bond syndications.

The 93-billion-pound order book has been surpassed only by a sale in 2021 of the country's first "green" gilt which drew just over 100 billion pounds in orders.

($1 = 0.8026 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.