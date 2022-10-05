Ukrainian wheat offered lowest in Iraq's purchase tender -traders

Adds detail, other offers

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The lowest price offer submitted in the tender on Wednesday from Iraq’s state grains board to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne c&f for wheat to be sourced from Ukraine, European traders said on Thursday.

The offer was submitted by a local trading company in Iraq, they said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, traders said.

The wheat can be sourced from optional origins but Russian grain cannot be offered, they said.

Two offers were reported for U.S.-origin wheat, the lowest at $551.80 a tonne c&f. Lowest offer for Canadian wheat was estimated at $498.50 a tonne c&f and lowest price for Australian wheat was $490 a tonne c&f.

Other offers included Romanian wheat at $424 a tonne c&f, Lithuanian at $479 a tonne c&f and Polish wheat at $475 a tonne c&f.

Volumes in Iraq’s tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender.

The Iraqi cabinet has directed the trade ministry to import wheat to store for the future, a government statement said on Oct. 2.

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, has faced water shortages for several years. The ministry in charge of water resources said on Friday that 2022 was the driest Iraq has witnessed since 1930.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

