Ukrainian wheat offered lowest in Iraq's purchase tender -traders

The lowest price offer submitted in the tender on Wednesday from Iraq’s state grains board to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne c&f for wheat to be sourced from Ukraine, European traders said on Thursday.

The offer was submitted by a local trading company in Iraq, they said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, traders said.

