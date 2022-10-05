Ukrainian wheat offered lowest in Iraq's purchase tender -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The lowest price offer submitted in the tender on Wednesday from Iraq’s state grains board to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne c&f for wheat to be sourced from Ukraine, European traders said on Thursday.

The offer was submitted by a local trading company in Iraq, they said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

