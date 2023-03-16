Ukrainian wheat offered lowest in Egyptian wheat tender -traders

(Adds freight offers) CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in Egypt's wheat purchasing tender on Thursday was $279.50 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said. The offer was presented by Nibulon. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international tender for shipment April 15-25. It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made via 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Thursday, with results expected to be announced later in the day. Traders gave the following breakdown of offers on an FOB basis in dollars per tonne: Supplier Origin Quantity FOB (KMT) Grain Russian 2x40 $304.95 Flower Grain Russian 2x40 $302.95 Flower Soufflet French 60 $312.92 Ameropa Romanian 60 $315.40 Aston Russian 60 $320 Cargill Russian 60 $306.50 Cargill Russian 50 $301.50 Grain Star Russian 60 $310 Nibulon Ukrainian 60 $279.50 Solaris Russian 60 $308.70 Agrochirno Romanian 60 $303.50 gi Egyptian Russian 60 $330 African Traders said the following offers were the most competitive including freight: Supplier Origin Quant FOB Freight C&F ity (KMT) Nibulon Ukrainian 60 $279.50 $19.22 $298.72 Agrochirno Romanian 60 $303.50 $14.49 $317.99 gi Grain Russian 2x40 $302.95 $18 $320.95 Flower Grain Russian 2x40 $304.95 $20 $324.95 Flower Cargill Russian 60 $306.50 $21 $327.50 Solaris Russian 60 $308.70 $21 $329.70 Ameropa Romanian 60 $315.40 $14.49 $329.89 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman ) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EGYPT WHEAT/ (UPDATE 2)

