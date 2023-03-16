World Markets

Ukrainian wheat offered lowest in Egyptian wheat tender -traders

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

March 16, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Adds freight offers)
       CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in Egypt's
wheat purchasing tender on Thursday was $279.50 a tonne for
60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
traders said.  
    The offer was presented by Nibulon.
    Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in
an international tender for shipment April 15-25. 
    It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board
basis, with payment to be made via 180-day letters of credit.
    The deadline for offers is Thursday, with results expected
to be announced later in the day.   
    Traders gave the following breakdown of offers on an FOB
basis in dollars per tonne:   
    
 Supplier    Origin      Quantity    FOB
                         (KMT)       
 Grain       Russian     2x40        $304.95
 Flower                              
 Grain       Russian     2x40        $302.95
 Flower                              
 Soufflet    French      60          $312.92
 Ameropa     Romanian    60          $315.40
 Aston       Russian     60          $320
 Cargill     Russian     60          $306.50
 Cargill     Russian     50          $301.50
 Grain Star  Russian     60          $310
 Nibulon     Ukrainian   60          $279.50
 Solaris     Russian     60          $308.70
 Agrochirno  Romanian    60          $303.50
 gi                                  
 Egyptian    Russian     60          $330
 African                             
 
    Traders said the following offers were the most competitive
including freight: 
    
 Supplier    Origin      Quant  FOB       Freight  C&F
                         ity                       
                         (KMT)                     
 Nibulon     Ukrainian   60     $279.50   $19.22   $298.72
 Agrochirno  Romanian    60     $303.50   $14.49   $317.99
 gi                                                
 Grain       Russian     2x40   $302.95   $18      $320.95
 Flower                                            
 Grain       Russian     2x40   $304.95   $20      $324.95
 Flower                                            
 Cargill     Russian     60     $306.50   $21      $327.50
 Solaris     Russian     60     $308.70   $21      $329.70
 Ameropa     Romanian    60     $315.40   $14.49   $329.89
 
 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan
Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman
)
 ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: EGYPT WHEAT/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.