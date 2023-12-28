Ukrainian wheat offered at lowest price in Egypt's tender

Adds offer list, details

HAMBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The lowest free on board (FOB) offer presented in an international purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday from Egyptian state buyer GASC was estimated at $262.35 per metric ton for Ukrainian wheat, traders said.

It was said to have been offered by trading house Nibulon for 60,000 metric tons to be shipped via a port in Romania.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

No purchase has yet been reported and offers are still being considered. Results are expected later on Thursday after further rounds of price negotiations.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Wednesday that suppliers should submit offers for delayed payment via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and it would choose between them. The wheat is sought for shipment between March 1-10.

Traders gave this breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton, with the volume in thousands of tons, and the prices for 180 or 270 day payment terms. RU is Russian origin, RO Romanian, UR Ukrainian and FR French.

Supplier Tons Origin 180-day 270-day

Nibulon 60 UR $262.35 $267.35

Cereal Crops 2x60 RU $265 $270

Grain Flower 2x60 RU $265 $270

Grain Flower 55 RU $265 $270

Grain Flower 60 RU $265 $270

Grain Flower 50 RU $265 $270

Grain Flower 55 RU $265 $270

ADM 60 RO $266.70 $279

Aston 60 RU $265 $270

Aston 60 RU $265 $270

Ameropa 60 RO $277.83 $285.43

Lecureur 60 FR $273 $285

Al Dahra 60 RO $269 $288

Bunge 60 FR $269 $274

Differing offers from the same trading houses generally involve shipment from different ports.

Traders have regularly offered the same prices for Russian wheat in international purchasing tenders in recent months. They are believed to be following the Russian government’s unofficial minimum export price aimed at cooling Russian domestic flour prices by braking overseas sales.

In its previous wheat tender on Dec. 19, GASC bought 480,000 tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Nadine Awadalla, editing by Jane Merriman)

