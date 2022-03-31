Ukrainian power producer DTEK warns of insufficient funds to run operations

Ukrainian electricity and coal producer DTEK Energy may not have enough funds to operate in the second and third quarters due to various challenges in the country after Russia's invasion, its unit said on Thursday.

DTEK Energy has faced challenges such as lower payment collections, higher critical repairs, a shortage of staff and logistical disruptions, DTEK Finance said in a statement.

