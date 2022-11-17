Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days.

The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently.

The July deal has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days," he wrote on Twitter, calling it "another important step in the global fight against the (global) food crisis."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

