Ukrainian food exports by road recover after Polish crossing opened - brokers

KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The volume of Ukrainian food exports by road has stabilised after the partial unblocking of the border with Poland, but it is still below the November figures, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers, which regularly tracks and publishes export statistics in Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that food exports by road reached 142,000 metric tons as of Dec. 1-11, compared with 187,000 tons in the same period in November.

"It is important to note that there has been a gradual recovery in the rate of vehicle traffic at the border with Poland, where the average rate of agricultural products crossing in December was 3,351 tons," Spike Brokers said.

About 350 lorries have passed through a road crossing on Ukraine's border with Poland since Polish truck drivers lifted a blockade there on Monday, Ukrainian infrastructure ministry data showed late on Tuesday.

Brokers said the average volume of agricultural products crossing the border per day increased to 12,929 tons so far in in December but it was still much lower November's level of 17,060 tons.

The overall average rate of food products crossing the border per day totalled 12,538 tons in early December.

Ukraine was forced to redirect its transport flows to road and rail transport after its main Black Sea ports were blocked after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

