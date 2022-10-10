Companies

Ukrainian energy ministry halting energy exports due to Russian missile strikes

Aleksandar Vasovic Reuters
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian energy ministry said it will halt exports of electricity following Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure on Monday.

"Today's missile strikes, which hit the thermal generation and electrical substations, forced Ukraine to suspend electricity exports from Oct. 11, 2022 to stabilize its own energy system," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

