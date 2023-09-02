Ukrainian business magnate Kolomoisky taken into custody for two months-media

Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court on Saturday ordered business magnate Ihor Kolomoisky, accused of fraud and money laundering, taken into custody for two months with the option to post bail of more than 509 million hryvnias, equivalent to more than $13 million.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

