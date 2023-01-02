US Markets

Ukrainian attack cut power in Russian region for a time - governor

January 02, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Updates with restoration of power supply

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday.

"A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a result of the strike, a power supply facility was damaged."

Around 12 hours later, Bogomaz said the power supply in the district had been fully restored.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.