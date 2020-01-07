Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday.

There was no further information immediately available.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

