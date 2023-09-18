News & Insights

US Markets

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers in New York ahead of UN address

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

September 18, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a New York City hospital on Monday ahead of his address to world leaders at the United Nations.

In his first in-person visit to the 193-member world body since Russia's February 2022 invasion, Zelenskiy is due to speak to the annual General Assembly of world leaders on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy traveled straight from the airport after landing in New York on Monday to Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers have been treated for amputations.

After New York, he will travel to Washington, where he is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and members of Congress. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he also plans to meet military and business officials.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese and Don Durfee)

((Ronald.Popeski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.