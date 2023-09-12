Ukraine's Zelenskiy vetoes asset declaration law containing loophole

Adds reaction, paragraphs 5-10

KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday vetoed a parliamentary bill that sought to seal off mandatory asset declarations by officials from public view and had caused a public outcry.

Parliament voted last week to restore a declaration rule that was suspended after Russia's 2022 invasion as a security precaution, but to keep the disclosures closed to the public for a year.

"This key amendment must be made before the law can be passed again. Swiftly." .

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram the parliament would vote on the bill again around Sept. 20.

Zelenskiy's decision to veto the bill was welcomed by some lawmakers and anti-graft campaigners.

Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption campaigner, said on Telegram that Zelenskiy's veto was a "victory" for Ukrainian society.

"The right and timely decision," said Olena Shuliak, a leader of Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party.

A public petition asking Zelenskiy to veto the amended measure had rapidly gained tens of thousands of signatures, far above the required 25,000 needed for presidential consideration.

"This is a case where the President had no choice after the petition was collected in record time," said the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, a Ukrainian non-governmental organisation, also hailing it as a victory for Ukrainian society.

The International Monetary Fund had singled out the return of mandatory asset declarations as one of several benchmarks for paying out part of a $15.6 billion IMF assistance package.

Fighting corruption is also a requirement for Ukrainian accession to the European Union, and Ukraine's government has declared it a priority alongside repelling Russia's invasion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, visiting Kyiv on Monday, said Ukraine still had "a way to go ... in the fight against corruption".

