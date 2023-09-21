News & Insights

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Canada, address parliament

September 21, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Canada to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian parliament, Trudeau's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023," Trudeau's office said. Zelenskiy was in Washington on Thursday where he met U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy will also meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine's future, the Canadian prime minister's office said.

