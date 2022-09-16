Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Nike for leaving Russia market
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said on Friday he had spoken to Nike Inc
"This is an example of how business can play a significant role in protecting humanity and freedom," he said in a nightly video address. "If a state chooses the path of terror, it is the duty of every self-respecting company to distance itself from such a state."
The Ukrainian leader provided no further details. Nike officials were not immediately available for comment.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
Nike told Reuters on June 23 that it was making a full exit from Russia, after saying in March it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Nike joined other major brands in confirming its complete departure from the Russian market. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , which was the leading supplier of handsets to Russia as of the fourth quarter of 2021, froze shipments in early March citing "current geopolitical developments."
But Izvestia this week quoted a source close to the company as saying sales could resume in October, with supplies of equipment to retailers and a resumption of its official online store. Samsung said nothing had been decided.
