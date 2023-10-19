News & Insights

US Markets

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Biden for ATACM missiles

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

October 19, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Updates with Zelenskiy comments, paragraphs 1-4

KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for supplying long-range ATACMS missiles and Kyiv's foreign minister said the military would be receiving them regularly.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said he had expressed thanks to Biden in a telephone conversation for "effective implementation of our recent defence agreements".

"Ukrainians have been very inspired by the acquisition of ATACMS missiles and our servicemen are successfully using them on the battlefield," he wrote.

The two leaders, Zelenskiy wrote, discussed "further strengthening our long-range capabilities".

The White House said on Tuesday it had supplied Kyiv with ATACMS missiles and Zelenskiy said his forces had used such missiles in action.

Kyiv had repeatedly requested the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems), suggesting they could alter the course of the war with Russia.

Asked whether regular shipments and larger numbers of missiles were expected, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "It means this."

"And this is a direct result of the agreement between President Zelenskiy and President Biden, reached in Washington during a personal meeting in late September," he said in televised comments.

It is not clear how many missiles have already been delivered. According to the New York Times, citing two Western officials, the U.S. has sent about 20 of them so far.

ACTBOX-US-supplied ATACMS enter the Ukraine war

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Ron Popeski and Jonathan Oatis)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.