Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells Davos that world faces a turning point

By Natalia Zinets

DAVOS, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told a meeting of global business leaders at Davos that the world faced a turning point and had to ratchet up sanctions against Russia as a warning to other countries considering using brute force.

"History is at a turning ponit... This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world," Zelenskiy said in an address to the conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)

