Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian aggression can be defeated

January 07, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Russia's attack on Ukraine can be defeated, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that the situation on the battlefield at this time remains relatively stable.

"Even Russia can be brought back within the framework of international law. Its aggression can be defeated," Zelenskiy told a conference in Sweden via video link.

The war in Ukraine has shown that Europe must develop joint weapons production to ensure that the continent can "preserve itself" under any global situation that might arise, the Ukrainian president said.

"Two years of this war have proven that Europe needs its own sufficient arsenal for the defence of freedom, its own capabilities to ensure defence," he said.

