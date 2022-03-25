Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses NATO summit, food crisis threat with Erdogan

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the results of a NATO summit a day earlier and the threat of a food supply crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the results of a NATO summit a day earlier and the threat of a food supply crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had pushed back at Turkish media reports, which cited Erdogan, that there had been progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters