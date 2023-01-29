Ukraine's Zelenskiy attacks effort to allow Russia back at Olympics

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

"Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He said Russia must not be allowed to "use (the Games) or any other sport event as propaganda for its aggression or its state chauvinism".

