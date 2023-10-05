News & Insights

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Spain for summit with European leaders

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion.

"We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said Ukraine's key priority was to strengthen its air defences as winter approaches.

