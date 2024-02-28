Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Albania, foreign minister says

Adds context

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Albanian capital of Tirana, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy is expected to attend a security summit involving Ukraine and six countries of the Western Balkans, the first such meeting as Russia's invasion drags into its third year.

"A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression," Hasani wrote on the X social network.

Zelenskiy, who was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as well as the leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro.

Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro are NATO members and have joined Western sanctions against Russia and sent weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Longtime Moscow ally Serbia has not imposed sanctions, and neither Belgrade nor Kyiv recognise the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former predominantly Albanian southern province which supports Ukraine and is seeking European Union and NATO membership.

(Reporting by Dan Peleshchuk in Kyiv, Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Kim Coghill)

