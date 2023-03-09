US Markets

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant down to diesel power, IAEA confirms

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

March 09, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has lost all external power supply and is relying on diesel generators, a last line of defence to prevent meltdown from overheating reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog confirmed.

"This morning at around 5 a.m. local time Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost all off-site power when its last remaining 750 kilovolt line was disconnected, its only remaining back up 330 kilovolt line having been damaged a few days ago and under repair," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

