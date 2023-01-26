Ukraine's wheat, corn crops seen falling this year on area drop-UGA

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's production of corn and wheat in 2023 is not expected to exceed 18 million and 16 million tonnes, respectively, marking a second annual decline as farmers reduce planting due to the impact of war, a grain sector group said on Thursday.

The projections were a best case scenario and production could fall more sharply depending on weather and financial difficulties of farms, Ukraine Grain Association (UGA) head Nikolay Gorbachov told Reuters on the sidelines of Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

