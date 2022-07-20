Ukraine's western creditor governments to suspend debt service

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's western creditor governments said on Wednesday that they would suspend Kiev's debt servicing from Aug. 1 to the end of 2023 and potentially for an additional year.

The group, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States, also called on bondholders to consent to Kiev's request for two-year delay on its debt payments.

