Ukraine's UMG to build Black Sea grain export terminal

KYIV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's UMG Investments plans to build a grain export terminal at the Black Sea port of Pivdenyi near Odessa with the annual capacity of 9 million tonnes, it said on Thursday.

The terminal could cost about $150 million and is expected to be completed in 2-3 years, it said on Facebook.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest grain exporters and plans to ship more than 45 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 July-June season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.