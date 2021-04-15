Commodities

Ukraine's UMG to build Black Sea grain export terminal

Pavel Polityuk
Ukraine's UMG Investments plans to build a grain export terminal at the Black Sea port of Pivdenyi near Odessa with the annual capacity of 9 million tonnes, it said on Thursday.

The terminal could cost about $150 million and is expected to be completed in 2-3 years, it said on Facebook.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest grain exporters and plans to ship more than 45 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 July-June season.

