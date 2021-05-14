Ukraine's top sugar producer Astarta starts raw cane sugar processing

KYIV, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's main white sugar producer Astarta ASTH.WA has started raw cane sugar refining, aiming to process 60,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar in the next three months, the company said on Friday.

Ukraine's economy ministry said this month the country had started importing raw cane sugar under a duty-free quota of 260,000 tonnes and the first 26,200 tonnes had arrived in Ukraine as of May 5.

Ukraine produced 5 million tonnes of white sugar a year in Soviet times but has since cut annual output to about 1 million tonnes because of a decrease in consumption and competition from cheaper cane sugar.

The ministry last month said that Ukraine needed to import 110,000 tonnes of sugar this season to meet domestic requirements after low sugar production in 2020.

"This year, the sugar market is experiencing high volatility, caused by rising global prices for all raw materials, including sugar, as well as the uncertainty for the market participants whether supplies will be sufficient until the new harvest," Astarta said in a statement.

But Astarta also said that import of raw sugar in the next season would be "impractical" as white sugar production from sugar beet is likely to total up to 1.53 million tonnes in 2021/22 compared with domestic consumption requirements of 1.38 million tonnes.

Ukraine produced 1.17 million tonnes of beet sugar in 2020/21.

Astarta refined 226,000 tonnes of white sugar from sugar beet in 2020/21, representing a market share of 22%.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

