Ukraine's state gas extraction company launches three new wells- statement

KYIV, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state gas extraction company launched three new gas wells on Friday with a collective output of over 400,000 cubic metres per day, its parent company Naftogaz said in a statement.

"Two of these wells are entirely new, while the third was restored," the statement said.

Ukraine was historically a major gas transit hub for supplies flowing from Russia to Europe, but Kyiv has sought to develop alternative sources since the start of Moscow's invasion last year.

(Reporting by Max Hunder. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.