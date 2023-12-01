News & Insights

Ukraine's state gas extraction company launches three new wells- statement

December 01, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

KYIV, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state gas extraction company launched three new gas wells on Friday with a collective output of over 400,000 cubic metres per day, its parent company Naftogaz said in a statement.

"Two of these wells are entirely new, while the third was restored," the statement said.

Ukraine was historically a major gas transit hub for supplies flowing from Russia to Europe, but Kyiv has sought to develop alternative sources since the start of Moscow's invasion last year.

