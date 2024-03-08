Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds rally with some at highest since 2022 - Tradeweb

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds rose by as much as 1.4 cents, with the 2030 maturity hitting its highest since June 2022, Tradeweb data showed on Friday.

The 2030 maturity gained the most, adding 1.42 cents to trade at 30.94 at 13:48 GMT.

All of Ukraine's bonds are trading deep in distressed territory between 28.78 and 47.77 cents on the dollar. The country's debt remains in default, which it entered shortly after Russia's invasion in early 2022.

Western powers are hotly debating whether frozen Russian assets could be released to help fund Ukraine.

(Reporting By Libby George)

