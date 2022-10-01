Ukraine's Sept grain exports fall 23.6% y/y to 4.3 mln T -ministry

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell by 23.6% year on year in September to 4.278 million tonnes, but reached the highest level since the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed.

The country's grain exports have slumped since February as the invasion closed off Ukraine's Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

September's exports included 2.08 million tonnes of corn, 1.75 million tonnes of wheat and 432,000 tonnes of barley.

In August, Ukraine exported around 3 million tonnes of grain, including 1.85 million tonnes of corn and 900,000 tonnes of wheat.

The ministry's data also showed that Ukraine's grain exports are down 40.3% year on year so far in the 2022/23 season, at almost 8.6 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually.

Exports so far in the current July to June season have included 4.8 million tonnes of corn, 3 million tonnes of wheat and 762,000 tonnes of barley, according to the data.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

