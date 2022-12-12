Ukraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry

KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa has resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system, a spokesperson for the infrastructure ministry said on Monday.

Russia has since October been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Sunday that two other ports - Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi - that are authorised to export grains from Ukraine under a deal between Russia and Ukraine were partially operating.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.