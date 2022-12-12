Companies

Ukraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

December 12, 2022 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa has resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system, a spokesperson for the infrastructure ministry said on Monday.

Russia has since October been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Sunday that two other ports - Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi - that are authorised to export grains from Ukraine under a deal between Russia and Ukraine were partially operating.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.