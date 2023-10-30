Ukraine's Oct grain exports down by almost half y/y -ministry data

KYIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in October have almost halved year on year to 2.15 million metric tons from 4.22 million, the agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said Ukraine had exported a total of 8.9 million tons of grain in the 2023/24 July-June season, down from 12.9 million in the same period in 2022/23.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

