Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday.

Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian invasion.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The UGA said Ukrainian exporters had declared 5 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds for export during November and the 'grain corridor' contributed 2.3 million tonnes last month, down more than 1.2 million tonnes from October.

"The decline is due to Russian delays in inspection of vessels in Istanbul," UGA said in a statement.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday the country had exported almost 18.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.9% from the 26.1 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season.

The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes of wheat, 9.8 million tonnes of corn and about 1.5 million tonnes of barley.

The government has said that Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

