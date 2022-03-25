Ukraine's new agriculture minister warns over global food prices

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's new agriculture minister said on Friday that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not say what the volume of grains for export was.

Mykola Solskyi, who was appointed on Thursday, said global food prices would continue to rise if the situation in Ukraine following Russia's invasion did not change.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

