Commodities

Ukraine's new agriculture minister warns over global food prices

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published

Ukraine's new agriculture minister said on Friday that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not say what the volume of grains for export was.

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's new agriculture minister said on Friday that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not say what the volume of grains for export was.

Mykola Solskyi, who was appointed on Thursday, said global food prices would continue to rise if the situation in Ukraine following Russia's invasion did not change.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular