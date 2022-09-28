Ukraine's Naftogaz to proceed with arbitration against Gazprom -CEO

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yuriy Vitrenko, the chief executive of Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz, said on Wednesday the company will continue with arbitration proceedings against Gazprom GAZP.MM over Russian natural gas which transits the country en route to Europe.

Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled gas giant on Tuesday said while rejecting all Naftogaz's claims in arbitration, that it may introduce sanctions against the company in case it presses on with the case.

"The arbitration will proceed to an award irrespective of Gazprom's participation," Vitrenko said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly)

