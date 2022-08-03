Ukraine's Naftogaz 'starting to stabilise' gas production volumes, hopes for increase in 2023

KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz is hoping to increase gas production in 2023 after a drop caused by the war in Ukraine, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Gas production volumes are now starting to stabilise after declines due to heavy fighting in east Ukraine, CEO Yuriy said on Twitter.

