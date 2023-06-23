News & Insights

Ukraine's Naftogaz files legal action in US against Russia to recover $5 bln for Crimea compensation

June 23, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Friday it had filed legal action in the United States against Russia to recover $5 billion awarded in the Hague as compensation for damages and lost property in Crimea.

"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid the funds to Naftogaz as provided for by the award, we intend to leverage all available mechanisms to recover these funds," the company's CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

