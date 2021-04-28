Ukraine's Naftogaz critical of dismissal of CEO

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday the dismissal of its chief executive ran counter to the basic principles of corporate governance, which could affect the country's preparations for next winter and send a negative signal to investors.

The government said earlier on Wednesday Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the company, one of the biggest in Ukraine, reported a loss of 19.0 billion hryvnias ($684 million) for 2020.

"There is a clear signal to investors: ... the working conditions of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine are unpredictable and may change depending on political expediency," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

