Ukraine's Naftogaz critical of dismissal of CEO

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday the dismissal of its chief executive ran counter to the basic principles of corporate governance, which could affect the country's preparations for next winter and send a negative signal to investors.

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday the dismissal of its chief executive ran counter to the basic principles of corporate governance, which could affect the country's preparations for next winter and send a negative signal to investors.

The government said earlier on Wednesday Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the company, one of the biggest in Ukraine, reported a loss of 19.0 billion hryvnias ($684 million) for 2020.

"There is a clear signal to investors: ... the working conditions of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine are unpredictable and may change depending on political expediency," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters