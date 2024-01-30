Ukraine's Metinvest could invest in Italy's former Ilva steel plant

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Metinvest would consider an investment in Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI) but only if all the players involved, including the Italian government, support the relaunch of one of Europe's largest steel plants, its CEO was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Yuriy Ryzhenkov said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Metinvest would first see what kind of solution the Rome government came up with for ADI, formerly known as Ilva.

Weighed down by an increase in energy prices and a drop in rolled steel coil prices, ADI ran out of cash and accumulated a huge debt pile with suppliers, particularly energy giant Eni ENI.MI. Its main plant is the huge steelworks in the southern Italian city of Taranto.

ADI's controlling investor ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the world's second-largest steelmaker, recently rejected a government plan to keep it afloat. State-owned investment agency Invitalia has the remaining 38% of ADI.

Ukraine's largest steelmaker is looking for production sites abroad to offset significant asset losses due to the war with Russia, including the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol that was destroyed during a prolonged Russian siege.

After weeks of clashes between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration and ArcelorMittal, Rome recently announced that it would put the former Ilva steel company under special administration to keep it going while looking for new private investors.

Metinvest's Ryzhenkov acknowledged that the Taranto plant faces a series of environmental and employment issues which one company could not solve on its own.

Metinvest has already invested in Italy, having signed a deal with the Italian government and machine-maker DanieliDANI.MI to relaunch the Piombino steel plant in Tuscany.

Ryzhenkov said that Metinvest was focused on Piombino for now but would look at opportunities in Taranto.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro Editing by Keith Weir)

