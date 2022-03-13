Ukraine's largest steel firm says shells hit Avdiivka coke plant

Max Hunder
Natalia Zinets
Ukraine's largest steel company Metinvest [METIV.UL] said shells hit the territory of its Avdiivka coke plant on Sunday, damaging some of its facilities.

Earlier, the general prosecutor's office said five rockets had hit the plant, which had already suspended operations in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Metinvest, majority-owned by Ukraine's richest man and business magnate Rinat Akhmetov, said nobody was hurt in the shelling, which hit two coking shops and other areas.

The site's thermal power plant, which supplies heat to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka, has stopped working, it said.

Avdiivka is one of the largest coke plants in Europe and the major manufacturer of coke for steel-making in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Max Hunder and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

