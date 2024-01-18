Ukraine's Kyivstar says cyberattack cost it close to $100 mln in revenue

Jan 18 - Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, said on Thursday a Dec. 13 cyberattack on its operations will cost it 3.6 billion hryvnias (around $95 million) in revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.

The loss came from measures the company took to compensate customers for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions, Kyivstar said.

