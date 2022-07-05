Ukraine's June wheat, sunoil exports up versus May

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine increased its wheat exports to 138,000 tonnes in June, the last month of the 2021/22 season, from 43,500 tonnes in May 2022 and compared with 662,000 tonnes in June, 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before Russia invaded in late February. Ukrainian agricultural exports fell to around 2 million tonnes after its Black Sea ports were blocked due to hostilities.

The ministry said in the statement Ukraine had exported 1 million tonnes of corn and 26,000 tonnes of barley in June, slightly higher versus May's volumes.

Ukraine also sharply increased exports of sunflower seed, shipping abroad 540,000 tonnes of the commodity in June, compared with around 190,000 tonnes exported in the whole of the previous season.

The ministry gave no explanation for the jump in exports.

It said Ukraine also increased exports of sunflower oil to 267,000 tonnes in June versus 202,000 tonnes in May.

A total of 2.17 million tonnes of grains, oilseeds and vegetable oils were exported in June compared with 1.7 million tonnes in May, it said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis)

